Library service hosts book fair

The Cayman Islands Public Library Service staged the fifth Annual Cayman Islands Book Fair at the George Town Public Library on Saturday, 19 Oct.

The book fair featured expositions and live readings from local authors and patrons were able to buy books signed by their favourite local writers.

“This fair provides an opportunity for us to showcase our work and to converse with persons who may be interested to know what our works are, how they came about and their importance in Caymanian society,” said author Roy Bodden.

The book fair also included a ‘story hour’, magic show, bookmark competition and face painting, among other family-friendly activities.

Regina Clarke, who attended the book fair for the second consecutive year, said, “My child loves books and is excited about the host of activities. This fair is a great way to encourage her to visit the library.”

“I am pleased to see how much the Cayman Book Fair has grown since its inception in 2014,” says Public Library Service Director Paul Robinson.

He added, “Today, libraries not only support free access to information, but they are an integral part of a community connection, and events such as this, and the many other programmes the library services run, is a fabulous representation of the importance of libraries in the 21st Century.”