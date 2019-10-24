Business briefs

IQ-EQ appoints new client director

Investor services group IQ-EQ has appointed Tedrick Green as client director in Cayman. As the regulatory environment in the Cayman Islands develops and compliance requirements evolve, access to on-the-ground expertise in this jurisdiction has become increasingly important, the company said in a press release.

Working alongside IQ-EQ Cayman’s Country Delivery Director, Selma Lee Arch, Green’s appointment will meet the growing demand for regional expertise and strengthen the senior management team as the office continues to grow, the company said.

Green joins IQ-EQ with over a decade of industry experience in the Cayman Islands investor services space.

Lee Arch said, “Strengthening our offering in the jurisdiction has been driven forward in response to our clients becoming more global in their outlook. Our aim is always to deliver a consistent, efficient and personal client service on a global scale, and having Ted on board in Cayman will help us maximise local opportunities and continue to deliver excellent service to our clients.”

Forbes ranks Generali as best global insurance group

Generali is the highest ranked global insurance group in the list of the “The World’s Best Regarded Companies”, developed by Forbes in collaboration with market analysis firm Statista.

Forbes identified the 250 best companies based on criteria of trustworthiness, social conduct, product and service quality, and treatment of employees, after conducting 15,000 interviews in 50 countries.

Generali ranked 61st on the overall list.

Walkers grows offshore regulatory team

Melanie Fullerton, a senior associate in Bermuda, and Benjamin Twidle, an associate in the Cayman Islands have joined Walkers’ group of Regulatory & Risk Advisory experts, following Jason Hung, an associate in Hong Kong, earlier this year.

Associate Shikha Kasal and senior associate Ekaterina Harrison joined the Cayman Islands and London practices in October, bringing the total number of full-time dedicated regulatory lawyers in Walkers’ Regulatory & Risk Advisory practice group to 21.

In a press release Walkers said hiring continues for the group which focusses exclusively on regulation.

Walkers’ Regulatory & Risk Advisory practice group offers Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Irish and Jersey law advice on regulatory matters on a global basis and regularly advises non-regulated and regulated financial institutions and sectors.