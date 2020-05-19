Business in brief

Three Appleby attorneys called to the Bar

Appleby attorneys Ann-Alecia Moore, Kimberly Wood and Tamanna Keir were recently admitted to the Cayman Islands Bar in a unique ceremony held via video-conferencing platform Zoom.

Moore and Wood both completed their articles of clerkship with the firm during the past 18 months, and were officially admitted as Cayman Islands attorneys on 29 April.

Moore, who graduated from Queen Mary University of London before joining the firm, said, “Although it was not the admission I envisioned, I am extremely grateful that Justice Williams and his staff were able to accommodate a virtual admission hearing during these strange times and that all my family and friends were able to virtually attend.”

Wood completed her studies at the University of Liverpool, graduating with honours, and completed a postgraduate diploma in legal practice with distinction at Oxford Brookes University.

Appleby lawyer Keir was also admitted as a Cayman Islands attorney after joining the firm in March, transferring from Leeds, England where she was an associate with listed law firm, Gateley Plc.

CUC declares dividend

Caribbean Utilities Company’s board of directors has declared a dividend of US$0.175 per Class A ordinary share, or an annualised dividend of US$0.70 per share. The dividend will be payable on 15 June to shareholders of record on 1 June.

Kalo expands team in Cayman and the BVI

Independent insolvency and restructuring firm Kalo has appointed James Drury as a director in the firm’s BVI office and Amiel Gottlieb as an assistant manager in the Cayman Islands.

Drury joins Kalo from a ‘Big 4’ accounting firm with 15 years’ insolvency experience. He has been in the BVI since 2015. He previously worked in the Cayman Islands for three years at other international insolvency practices.

Gottlieb joins Kalo with seven years’ experience in Melbourne, London and the Cayman Islands.

These appointments bring the total number of Kalo staff in Cayman and the BVI to 21.

Willis names Thompson to lead Cayman office

Willis Towers Watson has appointed Lesley Thompson to lead its Cayman office. She spent five years with Aon in Bermuda, before moving to the Cayman Islands in 2005, where she has worked with multi-jurisdictional independent captive managers. For the past four years she has led the insurance management services of the Maples Group.

The company also hired Gareth van den Bergh as a senior account manager in the Cayman office. He will be responsible for day-to-day management, providing regulatory guidance and managing key client relationships of a diverse portfolio of captive structures.

Van den Bergh has worked with Grant Thornton in South Africa and from 2014 has been in the Cayman Islands. He joins Willis from Captiva Managers, where he led the insurance team in Captiva’s Cayman, BVI and Anguilla offices.