Business in brief

Public Service Pensions Board updates administration system

The Public Service Pension Board has selected a new provider to replace its pension-administration system.

Sagitec’s pension-administration solution NeospinTM meets the board’s current business needs and will be able to evolve to satisfy future requirements of PSPB members, the board said in a press release.

PSPB administers both defined-benefit and defined-contribution schemes for eligible employees of the Cayman Islands government, statutory authorities, government-owned companies, members of the judiciary and elected members of the Legislative Assembly.

The public service pension administrator and Sagitec said they will start the project after operations have normalised following the impact of COVID-19.

NeospinTM will incorporate workflow and payroll solutions, implementing new member and employer-facing web portals, and introducing electronic document management. The solution will be hosted on Microsoft’s Azure Cloud.

A cloud-based solution such as this will eliminate risks from natural disasters and ensure minimum disruptions to service for members, the PSPB said.

The Cayman Islands will be the fourth country where NeospinTM will be implemented after the US, Fiji, and Canada.

Vantage attains CPD provider status

Cayman firm Vantage has attained accreditation as a continuing professional development provider through its Learn ViewPoint platform.

Vantage, who provides implementation and support services for the ViewPoint entity management software, recently launched the online e-learning platform to help organisations improve staff development and training in the use of the software.

Users who complete the LearnViewPoint ‘fundamentals’ courses, such as entity administration or document management, will now be awarded CPD points.

“We are very pleased to hold the status of CPD accredited provider and be externally recognised for the value that our courses bring to professional learning and development,” said Charles Jackson, a partner at Vantage, in a press release.

“Our course completion certificates can now be submitted to professional bodies to evidence the CPD points. Users who have already completed our courses will be awarded the CPD points retroactively,” Jackson added.

Two Appleby lawyers promoted

Appleby has promoted Andrew Jackson from senior associate to counsel in the dispute resolution practice group and Adam Johnson from counsel to partner, subject to immigration approval, in the corporate practice group.

Jackson practises principally in the fields of commercial litigation and company law, with particular expertise in fair value proceedings arising out of corporate mergers, as well as voidable preference claims, claims for breach of fiduciary duty and the enforcement of foreign judgments at common law.

Johnson has experience across multiple disciplines, such as real estate transactions, corporate banking, whole loan portfolio transactions, project finance, mergers and acquisitions and outsourcing.