Passengers arriving in UK must self-isolate for 2 weeks

Passengers travelling to the United Kingdom on next week’s British Airways repatriation flight will have to self-isolate for 14 days after they land.

The British government has announced that from Monday, 8 June, anyone flying into an airport, or arriving by boat or train, in the UK, will be legally required to self-isolate for two weeks, or face a fine of up to £1,000 (CI$1,038).

Charlotte Williams, one of the passengers heading home to the UK from Cayman on the 12 June air-bridge flight, says the idea of self-isolating for two weeks upon her return is not daunting, as she has already experienced more than two months of lockdown in Cayman.

“I’m just happy to be going home and being with my family as I had plans to be back in the UK this summer,” Williams told the Cayman Compass. “I was more worried about not getting home on an evacuation flight than I am about self-isolating. To be honest, I just feel relief.”

The outbound leg of the British Airways flight next week is fully booked, Governor Martyn Roper said on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under fire for his government’s decision to impose the two-week quarantine period for arriving passengers, with some MPs questioning why the move was not introduced sooner.

Those arriving in the UK will be required to fill in a ‘contact locator form’, which includes details of the address at which they will isolate and how they can be contacted.

Speaking at the daily Downing Street coronavirus briefing Wednesday, Johnson said the government would review the measures every three weeks and would “explore the possibility” of “travel corridors” with countries with low rates of coronavirus.