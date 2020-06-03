Survey kicks off R3 Cayman Foundation’s grant process

R3 Cayman Foundation, a new non-profit organisation set up to help Cayman respond to the COVID-19 outbreak and other crises, has launched a survey to help determine the scope of assistance needed.

The private sector has already pledged nearly $2 million to the foundation, which was registered as a non-profit last month.

In a press release, R3 said it would be making a number of grants available this month to support COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts in the Cayman Islands, and at a later date would also be looking at grants related to hurricane readiness.

As it finalises its grant-application process, the foundation is requesting that organisations and/or individuals seeking funding complete the short survey outlining the type of assistance or services they provide in disaster preparedness, relief or recovery in the Cayman Islands.

The foundation said the survey is designed to help it develop a more complete understanding of the needs of the local community and identify how best to use R3’s resources, not just in response to COVID-19 but also in preparing for future disasters.

“Since launching last month, our goal has been to define how the funds that are available to us should be allocated to best add value and have the most positive impact on our community,” said Bryan Hunter, chairman of R3’s board of directors, in the release.

“We have established three committees focused on each phase of the disaster cycle – Readiness, Relief and Recovery – to agree the areas of focus, collaborate with others already working in the field, and set up a robust application process that avoids duplication and maximises efficiency and impact. We cannot do this without first understanding what type of assistance is needed most, what support services are currently being providing by others in the community, and where we can help fill any gaps.”

Hunter urged individuals or groups to complete the survey as “our decision-making will be guided by the information we receive”.

The deadline to complete the survey is Monday, 8 June. To complete the survey, click here or visit www.r3foundation.ky. To make a donation, or to find out more about R3 Cayman, email [email protected].