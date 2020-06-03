5 new positive results reported

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee announced Wednesday that Cayman has five new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the islands’ total number to 156.

Lee said the latest results were from a batch of 505 which had been carried out since Tuesday afternoon.

Four of the new coronavirus cases are assumed to be locally acquired, he said. Those cases were picked up through the ongoing screening of people who are returning to work as shelter-in-place restrictions are loosened. Contact tracing relating to those four cases has started.

The fifth positive case is a traveller who was already isolated, the chief medical officer said.

All five of the new cases are asymptomatic.

So far, a total of 12,508 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands. Screening tests are being carried out at drive-through facilities at the Cayman Islands Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Health City Cayman Islands.

Of the 156 positive cases that have been detected so far, 78 have recovered, 77 are active, and one has died.

Since 27 April, only one person has been found with symptoms of coronavirus – a 9-year-old child who tested positive earlier this week. The child is displaying mild symptoms and has not required hospitalisation.

All others who have tested positive for the virus in the past five weeks have been asymptomatic.

The age range of those who have contracted the virus is 9 to 85, according to government statistics.

There are currently 323 people isolating either at home or in government quarantine facilities.

The latest results were announced via email, as the COVID-19 press briefings are no longer being held daily. The next briefing is scheduled for Friday afternoon.