Simpson gears up for F4 racing championships

Kyffin Simpson is set to take the wheel at the 2020 International Automobile Federation Formula 4 United States Championship series after signing with Velocity Racing Development.

The 15-year-old Barbadian attends Cayman International School and has been at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. He has been preparing for the season ahead with online lessons, driving simulator sessions and keeping fit at home while completing school work remotely. Simpson said his training with Velocity Racing Development has been paying off.

“I’ve been training hard on my simulator during the curfew lockdown over the past 8 weeks, and now I have my first test back in the Formula 4 car at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama with my team Velocity Racing Development,” said Simpson. “Working with Dan Mitchell at Velocity Racing Development and Kieren at Kokoro Performance has been great. I know we have chosen the right team for the challenge ahead.”

Simpson competed in the US and Europe in 2019, including the four-round Yacademy Winter Series, where he scored two podiums in six races.. Velocity Racing Development Team Manager Dan Mitchell said he is grateful to have Simpson on his team.

“It’s great to have another young talent join our ever-stronger F4 program,” said Mitchell. “Kyffin works hard and has shown good speed in the recent winter testing; he has a tremendous attitude to working hard and will integrate into our team atmosphere perfectly. We can’t wait to get the 2020 season going.”

F4 is an open-wheel racing car category intended for junior drivers. There is no global championship, but rather individual nations or regions can host their own championships. The US championship series had to alter its schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic but recently released its revised schedule, which includes six events between June and October. In the past, winners of the F4 championship in the US have been awarded with scholarships to compete at more competitive levels or racing.

Simpson added that he will miss Cayman while pursuing his passion abroad but said he remains eager to take the next step in his racing career.

“So thankful to be able to return to the track and very excited to get the season started next month,” said Simpson. “I’ll miss being home in Cayman for a few months due to the current situation and my commitment to the F4 championship, but it’s a sacrifice required to make it happen. I’m ready for the next step in my motorsports career and hugely excited to join the F4 United States Championship.”

Official 2020 F4 U.S. and FR Americas Schedule (Bold indicates new schedule dates) June 25-28 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with SVRA and Trans Am Series July 17-19 at VIRginia International Raceway with Formula Race Promotions July 31-August 2 at Barber Motorsports Park with FRP and Radical Cup North America September 25-27 at Sebring International Raceway with ProtoAmerica October 2-4 at Homestead-Miami Speedway October 23-25 at Circuit of the Americas (USGP) with F1 and W-Series (F4 U.S.)