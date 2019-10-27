Stop complaining and let the cruise port be built

Permit me a few lines in your paper to share my views on the debate about the referendum on the port.

I’ve heard campaigners opposed to the project, those who clamoured to let the public decide the fate of the project, now complaining that government has respected the wishes of the people and set the referendum date.

First, they complained that it was taking too long to verify the signatures. They wanted this process rushed through.

They then complained that government might drag their feet on setting a date. Referendum Day has been set for the earliest government has found feasible, especially with having to return to the Legislative Assembly to formalise the process. Now, these campaigners, along with opportunistic Opposition MLAs, are saying it is set for the worst possible date.

They previously complained about dredging and government took that into consideration and revised the plans to ensure there would be as little dredging as possible. Yet, their complaining continues.

I am puzzled why many of these people are opposed to a project that will bring considerable economic benefits to Cayman. They call themselves campaigners, but I think they’re more aptly called complainers because every step along the way, they have found something to complain about.

Perhaps it is the public who should be complaining about the undue concern these campaigners caused by claiming China Harbour had the deal at a cost of $300 million-$400 million. The country was in near uproar. When the truth was announced, Verdant Isle turned out to be building the dock and cargo port for $200 million.

Wild campaign claims and propaganda will not fool me anymore. My source for information will now be the government.

I can’t wait for the referendum to be over so we can move forward and have a modern port that will keep food on the table of countless working-class Caymanian families. However, I will not be surprised if on 20 Dec. they find something new to complain, oops, I mean campaign, about.

Francis Ebanks