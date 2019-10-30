Police urge safety during Halloween celebrations

Police are asking motorists to exercise extra care on Halloween night as neighbourhoods host parties and kids go trick or treating.

Parents are also reminded that while walking at night with their children on Thursday, they should go against the flow of traffic and ensure they do not venture onto the roadway.

They should also wear reflective clothing or carry lights of some kind in order to be seen by motorists, the RCIPS said.

Police are asking drivers to be aware of children walking on the roadsides while trick or treating, and are also advising motorists to be cautious when parking and leaving their vehicles.

Police will be conducting high-visibility patrols across the islands on Thursday, with some officers assisting with larger events that require road closures, such as Websters Estates, Snug Harbour and Jason Drive.

Safety tips