Verdant Isle holds port job fair

The Verdant Isle consortium held a job fair on Tuesday in an effort to attract local employees to jobs related to the proposed cruise berthing and cargo port project.

Organisers said some 100 people attended the event at the Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman, and 20 people signed up to apply for jobs.

Earlier this month, Barry Loudermilk, director of business development at Orion Marine Group, one of the Verdant Isle partners, told the Cayman Compass the aim of the fair was to fill up to 200 short- and long-terms jobs locally.

Daniel Berg, human resources manager for Orion Marine Group, said positions were available for a variety of skilled workers and professionals.

“We probably had about 15 people sign up and a few that did not leave their information, maybe about 20,” Berg said at the fair Tuesday night. By the end of the event, 20 had officially applied for positions.

The fair offered information sessions, lists of job opportunities and business ventures.

Lauren Tudor of Carnival Cruise Line said her company wanted to let people know what jobs were available. “A lot of things are going on, vessels are coming out constantly, and we are constantly seeking staff and looking for cruise talent,” she said.

Jobseeker Mellanda Habib said, “I probably would not work on board a ship, but if it’s the case where the port is open and I am able to get a job, why not?”

Gina Matthews, manager of public relations services in the Ministry of Tourism, said the ministry was at the job fair to provide updated information about the project and the benefits it could bring to local families.

Robert Robinson, seeking both a job and a business venture, said he wanted to see how the additional passengers brought to the island if the port project goes ahead, would be divided among the different tourism sectors.

Kendra Linton said she has been jobless for three years. “Basically, everything I have seen and heard I like,” she said. “It was hard to decide which one I wanted to pursue, but there is some good stuff here.”