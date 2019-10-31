Pirates golf tournament raises funds for Meals on Wheels

The annual Pirates Week Charity Golf Classic, held Friday, 26 Oct., at the North Sound Golf Club, raised $1,200 for Meals on Wheels. Fifteen corporate teams took part in the event.

“North Sound Golf Club is proud to have hosted yet another terrific Pirates Week golf event,” said Andrew Farrea, the club’s head golf pro, in a press release. “It continues to be a highly entertaining experience for all those who participate, and we look forward to many more great Pirates Week events in the future.”

Team Queensgate won the tournament with a score of 50.6 with Team Grant Thornton coming second on a score of 51.9. After a scorecard playoff, Team CIBC took third place, also with a score of 51.9.

“Funds raised will benefit Meals on Wheels Cayman Islands and goes toward providing hot meals for the elderly throughout Grand Cayman,” said Melanie McField, Pirates Week Festival general manager.

Trina Savage, the charity’s general manager, said of the donation: “Meals on Wheels was delighted to be selected as the charity who benefitted from the Pirates Week Golf Classic last Friday. Each dollar raised will go towards our ‘Feed a Senior’ campaign, which has been set up to help end hunger for some of Cayman’s most vulnerable seniors.”

Other contest winners were Luke Armitage for longest drive (male), Nitti Howe for longest drive (female), and Daniel Kirkconnell, closest to the pin.