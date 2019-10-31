Kiwanis Club installs new board

The Kiwanis Club of Grand Cayman installed a new board and officers at its annual installation dinner last month.

Duane Turner was elected as the club’s new president, taking over from Nicola Murray.

Other officers elected were: president-elect Winsome Radcliffe, vice president Jessica Kozaily, secretary Linda Chapman-Key, assistant secretary Martin Couch, treasurer Cavell Goulbourne, assistant treasurer Annabelle Dela Cruz-Ting and directors Ruud van der Pluijm, Daniella McGowan, Kadi Pentney and Emily-Rose Cross.

“It’s truly my honour to serve this year as club president,” Turner said in a press release. “We’re a club that has been actively serving the community, especially where school children are concerned, since 1975. Yet, we feel like a best kept secret. I think the time has come for that secret to be leaked. One of my goals this year is to push for us to get more recognition and exposure island-wide.”

Outgoing president Murray was awarded the title ‘Distinguished President’ for her leadership and dedication during her presidency, the club noted in a press release announcing the makeup of the new board.

Past president and current chair of Sponsored Youth Roger Bodden was awarded ‘Kiwanian of the Year’ for his work of the high school Key Clubs.

Officers Ruud van der Plujm (director), Linda Chapman-Key (secretary) and Cavell Goulbourne (treasurer) were each presented with a Presidents Award for their dedication and service to the club.

For information on the Kiwanis Club, its meeting times and its projects, visit www.kiwanis.ky or email [email protected].