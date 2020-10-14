The Kiwanis Club of Grand Cayman installed a new board and officers at its annual installation luncheon this month.

Winsome Radcliffe was elected as the club’s new president, taking over from Duane Turner. Nicola Murray will take over as an elected officer serving as past president for 2021.

Other officers installed were: President Elect Jessica Kozaily, Vice President Donna Scott, Secretary Linda Chapman-Key, Assistant Secretary Martin Couch, Treasurer Cavell Goulbourne, Assistant Treasurer Sally Crane and Directors Ruud van der Pluijm, Daniella McGowan, Kadi Pentney and Tonicia Williams.

Director Kadi Pentney and President Elect Jessica Kozaily were both awarded Kiwanians of the Year award for their distinguished work, leadership and dedication during the past year.

“As a Kiwanian for over 15 years, it is an honour, and rare opportunity to give back. It is all about volunteering; we are a group of people working together in helping kids, and it is a wonderful feeling,” Radcliffe said in a press release.

“One of my biggest missions this year is attracting new members to Kiwanis. As a Club we will put an extra effort into reaching out to friends, family and corporations who might enjoy this experience. We will be sharing our ‘K’ because ‘Kids Need Kiwanis’. One of the highlights of our year was providing over 2,000 hot meals and supermarket vouchers in excess of CI$80K to students island wide during the COVID pandemic.”

To learn more about Kiwanis or make a donation to ‘Buy a Kid Breakfast’, visit www.kiwanis.ky.