Breakfast for Dinner supports Kiwanis Club

If there’s one thing everyone got used to through the COVID lockdown, it was the joy of being able to wear pyjamas morning, noon and night.

Zoom and casualwear went together like eggs and bacon – the perfect match. Now, even though it’s great that we can all socialise without wearing masks in Cayman, there’s something about being able to lounge around in ultra-comfortable ensembles that many of us miss. That’s where the Breakfast for Dinner event comes in.

Every year, The Kiwanis Club of Grand Cayman hosts a gala night unlike any other. You can leave the black tie at home and put the stilettos back in the closet, as this is the fundraiser where pyjamas, nightdresses, onesies and slippers are not only welcome, but encouraged.

This year, it is scheduled for Saturday, 24 April in The Westin’s ballroom, starting with a Champagne reception on the lawn at 6pm.

Keep your fluted glass close to your chest at this time, as there will be flips and tricks performed by the Tide Tricking group outdoors before everyone moves into the ballroom at 7pm.

What will follow is a four-course breakfast-for-dinner with wine (think: late brunch) and a fashion show by Silhouette boutique with music provided by a DJ from One World Entertainment.

Even if you don’t feel like wearing nightwear, or you don’t own any because you tend to sleep in the altogether, feel free to dress casually for this one.

The event supports the Kiwanis’ initiatives, such as Buy a Kid Breakfast and other youth-focussed programmes. It’s a great cause to sponsor, and you can have fun doing it. We love our fancy, glitzy, sparkly galas, but once in a while, it’s nice to dress down and revel in an elastic waistband.

| Tickets are $150 per person. Call 916-8664 or email [email protected] for more information, or visit the club’s website at www.kiwanis.ky.