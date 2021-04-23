Sky turns pink for ‘Light Up the Night’

When the sun goes down, it sometimes leaves a rosy glow painted on the clouds before night settles in and the stars come out to play.

The only evening of the year when residents are absolutely guaranteed a burst of pink on Seven Mile Beach, however, is when the Breast Cancer Foundation holds its Light Up the Night walk. Participants don pink T-shirts and carry pink balloons to show their support for friends and family suffering with the disease, or in remembrance of those they have lost.

The beach walk is usually held in March, but due to scheduling conflicts, this time it is set for Saturday, 24 April at 7pm.

Although the occasion highlights a very serious subject, it is also uplifting, promotes positivity, and has a warm, social atmosphere.

In the past, the walk has started at Royal Palms and headed north, with The Ritz-Carlton as the turnaround point. This year, it will begin at the Seven Mile Public Beach and go south instead, but walkers will still pull a 180 at The Ritz-Carlton.

Light Up the Night is one of the foundation’s important annual fundraisers and, after a year like 2020, it is particularly significant that it has a big turnout this time around.

“We encourage everyone to sign up for this event,” said Janette Fitzgerald, chief administrative officer of the foundation. “It is therapeutic for those who have unfortunately been touched by cancer – either themselves or loved ones – and makes them feel supported through the healing process.”

The entry fee is $25 per person (under-10s are free) and interested parties can download the registration form online at www.breastcancerfoundation.ky. They can sign up beforehand at the foundation’s offices, located at #19 Grand Harbour, or on the night, starting at 6pm (there will be a card machine available). As ever, a branded T-shirt is included while supplies last; it’s best to get yours early if you want your exact size.

Once everyone has returned from the walk, there will be a raffle, so stick around to see if you’re a winner!

The funds raised from Light Up the Night are earmarked for the Wellness Program, which aims to help all breast cancer patients and survivors in Cayman get through their treatments. It is also used post-treatment to help them stay as fit and healthy as possible.

The programme currently has over 60 active participants.

The Breast Cancer Foundation helps physically, emotionally and mentally support all those suffering with breast cancer. Its work is of great importance in the local community, and events like Light Up the Night allow it to continue.

| For more information about the walk or to become a sponsor, call Janette Fitzgerald on 923-1135 or email [email protected]. You can also visit the foundation’s website at www.breastcancerfoundation.ky.