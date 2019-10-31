Taking the plunge for charity

Steven Sokohl is once again taking the plunge for a good cause.

The Cayman Islands resident is planning to join the annual ‘Polar Bear Plunge’ on New Year’s Day in East Hampton, New York in a bid to raise funds for charity.

He braved the frigid waters of the Atlantic Ocean three years ago, raising $8,000 for Rotary Sunrise to support the service club’s local and international projects.

“My goal this time is to raise $27,000,” he said.

He said 20% of the funds are earmarked to buy Christmas gifts for the children at the Frances Bodden Children’s Home and the Bonaventure Boys Home and 80% to help complete construction of a medical clinic Las Mangas, La Ceiba, Honduras.

“The local population has very limited access to medical care and the clinic will have an enormous impact to a very rural area in Honduras,” he said.

Sokohl grew up in New Jersey and recalls watching members of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club on their New Year’s Day polar plunge, and it was something he wanted to experience.

As most polar bear plunges partner with charitable organisations, Sokohl said the East Hampton event – which raises funds for the local food pantry – was an ideal vehicle to seek donations for Rotary.

Sokohl, chief financial officer with WB Financial Group, has raised around $9,000 in cash and pledges so far and has set up a GoFundMe page, ‘Freezin’ for a reason’ for donations.

The chilly dip will see the long-time member of Rotary Sunrise brave a water temperature that hovers around 40-45 degrees Fahrenheit.

The words he used to describe jumping into the freezing cold water: “Sensational, stupidity or, as all Rotarians say, ‘Service above self’.”

He added the best part of participating in the plunge is “finishing alive, and the knowledge that all contributions are going toward good causes.”

How to contribute

GoFundMe

https://www.gofundme.com/f/polar-bear-plunge-freezin-for-a-reason

Email: [email protected]