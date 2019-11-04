CIVF serves up national league competition

The Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation kicked off its national league in early October, and a change in format has spurred a transformation in the people signing up to play.

Troy Alleyne, the league organiser and vice president of the volleyball federation, said in a press release that he’s thrilled about the diversity of skill and experience found in the league.

“In previous years we offered three divisions: men’s, women’s, and co-ed. But this year we opted to replace the co-ed division with an intermediate division,” said Alleyne. “Eliminating the co-ed division this year makes way for smaller co-ed events, following the success of the first one-day indoor tournament held back in August.”

Newer players embraced the format because it gives them a chance to compete against like-minded opponents as well as to continue developing their skills, he added.

The federation also began a youth national development programme earlier in the year, and several of the younger players have been able to gain experience by playing on various club teams.

There are six women’s teams in the A division and three in the B division, and seven men’s teams are competing in the A division. The league semi-finals will be held on 19 Nov., and the teams will be jockeying for position and a chance at the league championship for the next few weeks.

Sadie Finch, a member of the youth national team, has been playing for the Spike Girls this season, and she’s had a positive experience playing with and against more experienced players.

“When I started playing with the Spike Girls, I was still fairly new to the sport, but all the players were encouraging and helped me improve,” said Finch, in the press release. “It gave me the confidence to try new things on the court, which really improved my game and skills.”