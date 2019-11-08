Sign in
Join
Home
News
Cayman News
Business
Weather
Crime and Courts
Sports
Lifestyle
The Journal
Video
Issues
Port Vote 2019
Friday Features
Sargassum
Opinion
Editorial
Letters
Columns
Cartoons
Write a Letter to the Editor
Calendar
Event Listings
Notices
Submit an Event
Cayman Islands Public Holidays 2019
Our Brands
All Publications
Cayman Financial Review
Cayman Health
Flava
Hurricane Guide 2019
Inside Out
What’s Hot
More
Subscribe to Newsletter
Contests
View eVersion and Classifieds
Advertise With Us
Print Media Kit
Online Media Kit
Editorial Staff
Contact Us
Submit a Story Idea
Online Subscriptions
Physical Paper Delivery
Other Publications
Special Features and Publications
Privacy Policy
Copyright Policy
Terms and Conditions
RSS Feed Information
Sign in
Welcome
Log into your account
Connect with Facebook
your username
your password
Forgot password? Click here.
Create an account
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
86
F
Cayman Islands,KY
Friday, November 8, 2019
Sign in / Join
Contact
Subscribe to Newsletter
Members
Login
Membership Levels
Password Reset
Register
Advertise
Help
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Connect with Facebook
your username
your password
Forgot password? Click here.
Create an account
Cayman Compass
Home
News
Cayman News
Business
Weather
Crime and Courts
Sports
Lifestyle
The Journal
Video
Issues
Port Vote 2019
Friday Features
Sargassum
Opinion
Editorial
Letters
Columns
Cartoons
Write a Letter to the Editor
Calendar
Event Listings
Notices
Submit an Event
Cayman Islands Public Holidays 2019
Our Brands
All Publications
Cayman Financial Review
Cayman Health
Flava
Hurricane Guide 2019
Inside Out
What’s Hot
More
Subscribe to Newsletter
Contests
View eVersion and Classifieds
Advertise With Us
Print Media Kit
Online Media Kit
Editorial Staff
Contact Us
Submit a Story Idea
Online Subscriptions
Physical Paper Delivery
Other Publications
Special Features and Publications
Privacy Policy
Copyright Policy
Terms and Conditions
RSS Feed Information
Home
Opinion
Cartoons
On parole
Opinion
Cartoons
On parole
By
George Nowak
-
November 8, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Linkedin
Email
Related articles
More from this author
Cartoons
The referendum
Cartoons
Port referendum vote
Cartoons
Traffic
LEAVE A REPLY...
Cancel reply
Log in to leave a comment
- Advertisement -
This week
Miller flags North Side Pirates Week committee’s spending
November 5, 2019
Roads a major feature of upcoming budget
November 7, 2019
Primary Football Leagues return to pitch after mid-term break
November 5, 2019
Cayman Compass is the Cayman Islands' most trusted news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news from the Cayman Islands, as well as other parts of the Caribbean.
This site uses cookies.
Find out more.
CLOSE
Edit with Live CSS