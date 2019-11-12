Cayman delegation attends Florida Caribbean Cruise Association conference

A Cayman Islands delegation took part in the 26th Annual Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Cruise Conference and Trade Show held in Puerto Rico, from 21-25 Oct.

The FCCA conference is designed to foster a better understanding of the inner workings of the cruise industry and help attendees improve their cruise tourism business.

Delegates had the opportunity to hold strategic conversations with the 18 member cruise lines who decide where ships call, what is sold and used onboard, and how to invest in destinations and infrastructure.

Magennis new RISA chair

Declan Magennis, a director at accounting firm BDO, was recently appointed chair of the board of directors of RISA, Cayman’s Recovery & Insolvency Specialists’ Association.

RISA, the Cayman Islands chapter of INSOL International, has approximately 400 members, mostly from legal and accounting firms on island. Magennis has been an active member of the education and training committee of RISA since the association was founded in Cayman in 2012.

Maples Group relocates two senior litigators to London

Maples is relocating two senior dispute resolution and insolvency lawyers from its British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands offices to London.

David Welford, Of Counsel and a member of the BVI dispute resolution and insolvency team, and Christian La-Roda Thomas, Of Counsel and a member of the Cayman team since 2014, will relocate to the London office at the end of 2019.

Both will continue senior roles within the group’s BVI and Cayman Islands offices while also working with the wider London team and its newly appointed managing partner, Heidi de Vries.

ERA real estate contributes to Bahamas hurricane relief efforts

ERA Cayman Islands has donated US$5,000 to non-profit HeadKnowles, a Bahamian organisation in the US that leads relief, recovery and rebuild operations in the Caribbean following a hurricane. The donation was matched by ERA Bahamas, bringing the total to US$10,000.

“Being part of the ERA Caribbean network, we have regular contact with other offices in this region including ERA Bahamas Real Estate,” ERA Cayman said in a press release. Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian and after speaking with ERA Bahamas, the firm decided to make a donation.

“We were shocked and saddened by what happened to our Caribbean neighbour and continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers,” ERA Cayman said.

International insolvency and restructuring seminar to be held in the Bahamas

The International Association of Restructuring, Insolvency & Bankruptcy Professionals and the Restructuring and Insolvency Specialists Association Bahamas will host a one-day seminar on 5 Dec. at the Baha Mar Convention Centre on New Providence island.

It will be the first event hosted by INSOL International in the Bahamas and current registrants include delegates from INSOL member associations in the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Bermuda and the British Virgin Islands, as well as delegates from the US, UK and Canada.

The keynote speaker for the event is Judge Kevin Carey of the US Bankruptcy Court. Judge Carey will speak on some of the cross-border cases he has dealt with during his tenure as a bankruptcy judge, including the infamous Baha Mar case. Additional speakers and facilitators include Brian Moree, QC – Chief Justice of the Bahamas; Justice Robin McMillan from the Cayman Islands Grand Court; Justice Ian Winder – Supreme Court of the Bahamas; Justice Indra H. Charles – Supreme Court of the Bahamas; and Justice K Neville Adderley – Commercial Division, of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

ERA real estate contributes to Bahamas hurricane relief efforts

ERA Cayman Islands has donated US$5,000 to non-profit HeadKnowles, a Bahamian organisation in the US that leads relief, recovery and rebuild operations in the Caribbean following a hurricane.

The donation was matched by ERA Bahamas, bringing the total to US$10,000.

“Being part of the ERA Caribbean network, we have regular contact with other offices in this region including ERA Bahamas Real Estate,” ERA Cayman said in a press release. Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian and after speaking with ERA Bahamas, the firm decided to make a donation.

“We were shocked and saddened by what happened to our Caribbean neighbour and continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers,” ERA Cayman said.

Collas Crill launches CC Compliance Limited

Collas Crill Group is expanding its portfolio of services with the launch of Collas Crill Compliance Limited in Guernsey and Jersey on 11 Nov.

The new firm provides governance, risk and compliance and AML/CFT services to regulated and non-regulated businesses, working closely with Collas Crill’s risk and regulatory legal team.

The service is led by director Sandra Lawrence, who has joined Collas Crill from professional services provider Carey Group in Guernsey, where she was a director and head of risk and compliance.

Lawrence holds a master’s degree in law, governance, risk and compliance, and is a fellow and chartered professional with the International Compliance Association.