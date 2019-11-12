Iguana-cull numbers highest since June

Cullers caught the largest number of green iguanas last week dating back to late June, according to the latest statistics from the Department of Environment.

A total of 20,096 of the invasive species was taken to the George Town landfill from 3-9 Nov.

This brings the overall number of iguanas culled since the initiative started last year to 1,048,401.

The number of iguanas caught each week has been steadily increasing since hitting a low of 4,925 in the 40th week of the cull, from 29 July to 3 Aug.