The Elections Office has sent out its first batch of postal ballots for the 19 Dec. referendum on government’s proposed $200 million cruise berthing and cargo project.

A total of 148 postal ballots had been issued as of Wednesday, according to Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell.

Howell, in a brief statement to the Cayman Compass Thursday, said so far, 88 ballots have been dispatched internationally and 60 locally.

Postal ballots are only available to registered voters who will be or are likely to be off-island on Referendum Day.

“Additional postal ballot issues will happen over the coming weeks, until the December 7th deadline for applications,” he said.

He said, to date, 174 postal ballot applications have been received by his office, which includes the 148 ballots previously dispatched.

Howell said his office has already been notified that individuals have voted and have sent their sealed ballots back. “We’re expecting those to arrive soon,” he added.

Howell said the dispatching of postal ballots is “ongoing as processed by the registering officer and scheduled by the returning officer”.

A total of 21,217 individuals are eligible to vote in the 19 Dec. referendum. The question under consideration is: “Should the Cayman Islands continue to move forward with building the cruise berthing and enhanced cargo port facility?”. The question requires a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer. For the ‘no’ vote to succeed, 50% plus one of the entire electorate, or 10,609 electors, would need to vote in the negative.

Similarly, if more than 50% vote in favour of the project, government can proceed. If the bar is not met by either side, the project can continue.

Applications for postal ballots can be collected at the Elections Office’s new headquarters at 68 West Bay Road, Bay Town Office Suites, George Town, or online at www.elections.ky.

Referendum fast facts

21,217 registered to vote

10,609 required to stop project

Key dates to remember

Application deadline for postal ballots – 7 Dec.

Mobile voting teams roll out- 10-13 Dec.

Referendum Day process

Ballots boxes dispatched to central location

Count estimated to begin – 9pm

Official results expected – 3am