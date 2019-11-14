More than 7,000 rooms are now available to visitors in the Cayman Islands, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

In a statement released on Thursday the Ministry said more than 1,000 new rooms have been added within the past three years which took the local room stock past the 7,000 mark.

Condominiums and villas categories accounted for 73% of the increase, the ministry added.

“Now standing at 7,027 rooms available across the three-island nation – Grand Cayman has 6,646 rooms, followed by 220 in Cayman Brac and 161 in Little Cayman – the condos and villas category represents the majority share of accommodation types now available with 4,310 rooms versus 2,717 rooms in the hotel category,” the release said.

Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell, commenting on the increased numbers, said Cayman has seen continued interest from the community to embrace entrepreneurship opportunities in tourism through homesharing.

This, he said, accounted for 32.2% of the total rooms now available.

In total, as of 31 Oct., there are currently 799 licensed properties representing 9,958 beds, the statement added.

“Through the Ministry and Department of Tourism’s commitment to facilitating annual training and educational forums led by international partners such as Airbnb, as well as meeting regularly with potential developers to provide business solutions, we are extremely proud to now offer the largest and most diverse room stock numbers available to our visitors,” Kirkconnell said.

The minister commented on the increased numbers in his contribution to the debate on the budget Wednesday in the Legislative Assembly.

He said it is expected that, at the end of 2019, visitors would have spent over a billion dollars, a first for Cayman.

Kirkconnell announced in the Legislative Assembly that, starting next summer, British Airways will be adding additional seasonal flights from Heathrow to Grand Cayman. This, he said, will increase BA’s flights to five times a week. The new flights will be on Tuesdays.

He also stated that, in June next year, American Airlines will begin direct flights from JFK International Airport in New York once a week on Saturdays.

“It’s scheduled to be year round,” he said.

The minister added that Air Canada will be increasing its capacity in the spring, and Cayman Airways will resume its non-stop flights to Denver in December weekly and increase those to twice weekly in March.

For more information and detailed arrival statistics, visit www.visitcaymanislands.com/statistics.

According to data on the Cayman Islands from STR, Inc., a research agency for global hotel data and benchmarking, for the period January-September 2019, the average daily rate and revenue per available room recorded increases of 9.3% and 8.7%, respectively, when compared to the same period in 2018.

Breakdown of room stock

7,027

rooms now available across the three-island nation

6,646 rooms Grand Cayman

220 in Cayman Brac

161 in Little Cayman