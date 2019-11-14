Brac jamboree raises thousands for veterans and seamen’s hall

Brackers hit all the right notes this past weekend to raise more than $5,000 for the Brac Veterans and Seamen’s Society hall.

“We have termites damaging the building and we needed the money, so this was a very good turnout,” said Chris Randall, treasurer of the society.

The fourth annual country jamboree fundraiser took place in the society’s hall on Ashton Reid Drive.

The outdoor event was free, and guests were invited to purchase a raffle ticket and food.

Organiser Liz Walton said she was thrilled the event attracted 250-300 people. “That a lot for Cayman Brac; it was well supported,” she said.

She said people enjoyed the night and the food cooked on the open barbecue pit, noting the positive spirit and camaraderie of those attending.

“The event was such an overwhelming success, we are definitely planning to do it again in 2021,” she added.

Many local acts entertained at the event, including country singer Andy Martin, Idalee Scott, and Junior Dilbert, who proved a hit with his Elvis impressions.

Liz Walton and Yvonne Walton performed as Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn. Society president Henry Scott also got in on the act, providing lyrics.

Yvonne Walton paid tribute to society past president Royce Dilbert, Hinton Conolly and Oliver Rivers, who died this year.

District Commissioner Ernie Scott also entertained, performing the Keith Whitley song, ‘I Would Have Loved You All Night Long’.

In the raffle, Churchill Bodden won the $1,000 first prize and Darlene Whittaker took the $500 second prize.