Riotous ‘Rundown’ returns

It is ‘Rundown’ time again! Cayman’s hilarious comedy show is back for its 27th season with the usual disclaimer: ‘If you don’t laugh, sue me!’ However, neither the performers or the organisers – Cayman National Cultural Foundation – should be in any danger of legal action, because attendees are always guaranteed to laugh out loud at this annual revue.

‘Rundown’ is a mixture of comedy, satire and songs about living life in Cayman, told through a collection of skits, monologues and music.

Created by then long-time resident Dave Martins in 1991, ‘Rundown’ is now embedded in the cultural psyche of the Cayman public. People look forward to a mention in the show and count it an honour to be featured. When the show first started in 1992, it was described as ‘one step closer to defining Caymanian theatre’ by Henry Muttoo, the foundation’s artistic director. Muttoo has been the designer and director of ‘Rundown’ since its initial year, and the comedy’s writer since 2009.

“’Rundown’ lasting for over 25 years is a testament to the incredible hard work of all those who have been involved with the production since day one,’ said Muttoo, “as well as the impact the show has had on Cayman’s culture throughout the years.

“With so many entertainment options readily available these days, to have the show stand the test of time and be so successful is quite special. We must be doing something right,” he added.

Muttoo said that the best way to describe ‘Rundown’ to someone who has never experienced it is that it depicts people from many different countries shooting the breeze alongside born-and-bred Caymanians. He said the show looks at Cayman from a hilariously muddled, yet cohesive viewpoint, and touches on many of the issues and news stories the islands have experienced over the last year.

This year’s edition will include familiar faces, some who are returning to the stage after a break, as well as some newcomers to the mix.

This year’s show will take place at the Harquail Theatre. Opening night was Thursday and the other performances will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for three weekends.

November @ 8pm

• 15 / 16 / 22 / 23 / 29 and 30

November @ 6pm

• 17 and 24

and 1 December @ 6pm

Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children 12-and-under and seniors 65+ (ID required).

Buy tickets at Health Care Pharmacy (Grand Harbour), Foster’s (Airport and Camana Bay), Funky Tang’s and the Harquail Theatre (949-5477), or online at www.eventpro.ky.