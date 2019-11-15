A ‘Playhouse Family Christmas’ is fun for all ages

It is once again coming up to that time of year, which means the Cayman Drama Society is pleased to present its annual production of ‘A Playhouse Family Christmas’, now in its sixth year.

This family show has become an audience favourite over the years, and Grizz and Frizz and all of the wonderful Christmas spirits are looking forward to bringing some festive cheer to all ages.

“The concept and setting for the show are different every year,” said Sue Howe, the show’s creator, writer, director and actor in the part of the mouse, Frizz.

“From Grizz and Frizz’s living room we have featured the snow globe and the North Pole, the Christmas village, the toy store and last year’s Snow Town, to the upcoming new show setting.

“We have a lot of new faces this year in the cast of 24, not including our amazing and dedicated crew. The show time remains approximately one hour in length with a 15-minute intermission. We try to keep it, as always, a show with lots of colour, energy, and a great sense of fun leading up to the holiday season,” Howe said.

Along with Santa, Mrs. Claus, Rudolph, Mr. Cane, the elves, reindeer, angels, penguins, Wise Men, and toy soldiers, some new characters have been added that repeat audiences will enjoy.

“The Phoenix Construction crew has once again generously offered their creativity, skill and hard work to bring us an imaginative set that will delight our viewers,” Howe revealed.

“Our biggest gratitude goes out to our audiences who give us so much back in return with their reactions to the show. It really means so much to all of us, and we have so much fun because of them.

“I want to thank the Cayman Drama Society for its confidence in the show and the support it has given to myself and my cast and crew over the years.

“We so look forward to seeing all those who will be coming out to see us. We hope you enjoy the show and your experience at the Prospect Playhouse where our wonderful front-of-house people will take great care of you while you enjoy ‘A Playhouse Family Christmas’.”

Show dates and times:

Fri. and Sat.; 22, 23, 29 and 30 Nov.; 6 and 7 Dec. (Doors open at 6:30pm; show starts at 7:30pm) Sunday matinees: 24 Nov.; 1 and 8 Dec. (Doors open at 3 pm; show starts at 4pm). Tickets at www.cds.ky