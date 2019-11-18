Cayman’s car enthusiasts were out in force at the Lions Centre for the annual Grand Auto Showoff, known as ASO Six, on Sunday.

ASO co-founder Michael Webster said more than 100 vehicles participated in the event, vying for top honours, including best in show, crowd favourite, best classic and best motorcycle.

“This year is the biggest ever,” Webster said.

The event, now in its sixth year, gave local enthusiasts a visual treat as vehicles including luxury cars, jeeps, super cars and modified trucks were showcased.

“We got a McLaren, we got the [Pontiac Trans Am] from the movie ‘Smokey and the Bandit’. We got a couple of the race cars, Corvettes. We got the Ford Club. We got the Minis. We got a lot of the beautiful classics that you really don’t see, either because they are not [driven] on a daily basis or you don’t see them at all,” Webster said.

He said proceeds from the gate and the dunk tank were being donated to the Lions Club of Grand Cayman.

Patrons were asked to bring a toy to the show or make a donation to gain entry to the event.

Lion’s Club president Cordella Chollette said she was pleased with the turnout and the support from those who attended.

She said the club treats between 300 and 400 children at its all-island kids Christmas party and the partnership with the ASO kicked off the toy drive for the event.

“The community can help us by donating a gift to help with Christmas party,” Chollette said.

She said 110 toys and $3,650 were donated to the club.

The event also featured a bouncy castle and display booths from local auto-related businesses.

George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan was among the volunteers who braved the dunk tank.

Fellow legislator George Town South MLA Barbara Conolly joined in the fun, dunking Bryan a couple of times to raise funds.

“They are raising funds for kids for Christmas presents. Anything to do with them and to do with the Lions Club, I am proud of,” Bryan said. “It is also to support the auto industry. It is a growing small market that can become eventually much bigger.”

For car lover Diante Scott, the Auto Show-Off gave him and his friends a chance to see vehicles they like up close.

“It also an inspiration when you see these cars,” he said.