Police seek help in identifying burglar

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is appealing to the public to help identify a burglar who smashed exterior CCTV cameras at the Tiger Bay restaurant in Cayman Brac.

The burglary occurred on 9 Feb. at the Cotton Tree Bay Road premises.

Footage of the masked man was captured on the video before the private cameras were smashed by the burglar, using a pole.

In a statement, the RCIPS said detectives are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the man in the footage.

“Though the man’s face was covered during the time of the incident, detectives are reviewing other identification means, such as posture, body type, gait, or movement, by anyone who has come in contact with or knows the individual in the footage personally,” police said.