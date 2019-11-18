Brackers make strides against cancer

Dozens of Brackers and Grand Cayman residents met at Cayman Brac Beach Resort at the weekend to participate in the nationwide Stride Against Cancer.

Every year, the Cayman Islands Cancer Society dedicates one weekend to visiting Cayman Brac to show support to cancer survivors with a series of activities and health screenings.

Brac Attack 2019 had three events – the Brac Stride walk/run, in which more than 60 people covered the almost two miles from the Beach Resort to the Alexander hotel and back; a health fair; and survivors dinner – according to Jennifer Weber, operations manager at the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.

“After the walk/run, people came back to the health fair and 47 people got screened, which was great,” Weber said.

At the fair, Dr. Vineetha Binoy gave a talk about immunotherapy and everybody got a chance to learn something new, Weber added.

The event was followed by a dinner at the Beach Resort conference room where cancer survivors were joined by friends and family.