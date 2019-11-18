Upgrades to Cayman’s CCTV network are almost finished, according to Financial Services and Home Affairs Minister Tara Rivers.



Rivers, speaking in the budget debate on Monday in the Legislative Assembly, said the Department of Public Safety Communications has replaced almost all of the cameras listed on the national network for upgrade.



“The national CCTV programme has upgraded 86% of the remaining older, poor image-producing cameras in the national CCTV system. This equates to 43 of the 50 new cameras projected for upgrade in 2019. All key camera locations have been replaced as a priority to support DPSC public safety partners in the system,” Rivers said.



The minister added the department has made “great strides” in its push to improve the national CCTV network and it is negotiating for headend hardware and software upgrades for the system.



She also told legislators that in 2020/2021 and beyond, the DPSC plans to expand the integration of third-party video systems into its video management system, similar to the arrangement it has with the Cayman Islands Prison Service.



Rivers said the department will be consulting with its national and public safety partners to determine new strategic camera operations to expand the system further.



She said CCTV cameras are being installed at two locations on Cayman Brac and, once online, they will be integrated into the national system.



“The locations are now being prepared for power and network connectivity to deliver the video data back to Grand Cayman, thereby linking it to the national CCTV system,” she said.



Weather-fortified camera enclosures for the two locations in Cayman Brac are expected to be delivered next month. Full installation is expected to be completed by the end of the year.



Rivers said the department is also extending its fibre optic infrastructure in the eastern districts, with cameras being installed at four locations. The upgrade should be completed by month’s end, she said.



Electronic monitoring project to expand

Rivers also told MLAs that a project is under way to expand the current electronic monitoring system to assist Cayman’s elderly.



She said the department has been working with the Older Persons Council on a plan to use electronic monitoring GPS tracking devices and other innovative technologies to help care for Cayman’s seniors.



“The goal is to leverage the benefits of the GPS tracking devices and other unobtrusive in-home sensing devices to maintain the health and independence of many of our older … vulnerable adults,” she said.



Some of the main features under the project, she said, includes a senior’s hotline and family notifications.



The devices, Rivers explained, will be similar, but not identical, to those used for the electronic monitoring of offenders.



She said it will be helpful when it comes to keeping track of seniors with Alzheimer’s or dementia who may wander off.

235

recorded images requested from the national CCTV system between Jan. and Sept. 2019

268

recorded images requested from the national CCTV system between Jan. and Sept. 2018

Most requests

RCIPS – 90% of CCTV image requests for active investigations

43 of 50

old cameras upgraded