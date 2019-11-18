British Airways is set to increase its Grand Cayman-to-London flights, starting in April.

The airline, in a statement Monday, said it will boost its four weekly flights to five.

The flights, between Heathrow Airport and Owen Roberts International Airport, with a brief stopover in Nassau, Bahamas, will run Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Diane Corrie, British Airways’ commercial manager for the Caribbean, said the increase in airlift complements initiatives to bring more visitors to the Cayman Islands and to offer increased options for travel to London and beyond from Cayman.

She added that the fifth weekly flight “will better serve representatives of the corporate community, including the business and finance sector and other residents of Cayman who travel frequently on British Airways for business and leisure and to visit friends and family”.

Last week, Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell advised legislators of the increase in London airlift.

Kirkconnell also said that, in June next year, American Airlines will begin direct flights from JFK, New York, once a week on Saturdays. He added that Cayman Airways would resume its non-stop weekly flights to Denver in December, with those flights increasing to twice weekly In March.

Air arrivals

Jan.-Sept. 2019

386,290

2018

463,001

2017

418,403