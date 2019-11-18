Port threatens ‘pristine’ Hog Sty Bay

The pristine ecosystem of Grand Cayman, specifically Hog Sty Bay in George Town, will be threatened by the indiscriminate tampering by the Cayman Islands government in pressing to build the proposed $200 million mega cruise ship port.

Government has given the 19 December referendum short shrift. We believe in climate change, and the rapacious investment in tourism by Cayman’s government leaders will line their pockets, not the pockets of honest Caymanians against increased tourism in the capital. Traffic is already at a standstill in George Town.

Attention must be paid to those Caymanians against the docking of huge cruise ships in George Town’s roadstead.

Nan Socolow