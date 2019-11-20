Cayman’s labour force increased by 7.7% to 47,622 within six months in the first half of this year, according to the Spring Labour Force Survey that was carried out in March and April.

Compared to the same period last year the labour force grew by 8.2%, driven largely by a rising expat working population, which jumped 18%. The number of working age Caymanians also rose by 2.4%.

The share of non-Caymanians in the workforce is now 54.8% the Economics and Statistics Office reported.

The estimated unemployment rate in April increased slightly from 2.8% to 3.0% since the Fall Survey but was still lower than during early 2018 when it stood at 3.4%.

There were 1,407 people unemployed and of those 1,038 were Caymanian, resulting in a Caymanian unemployment rate of 4.8%.

However, the number of respondents to the survey who said they are underemployed jumped significantly by more than 50% from 963 to 1,520.

The survey estimated that by June 2019 Cayman’s population had grown by 5.7% in 12 months to 68,076. The Caymanian population rose by 2.4% to 37,029. The number of permanent residents reached 6,653 compared to 5,971 a year earlier.