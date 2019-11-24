Cayman needs fairer distribution of wealth

We have just come to the end of an almost two-week fabulous holiday on Grand Cayman – beautiful! Thank you!

Naturally I notice that there is a lot of wealth around and sadly I notice that there is a lot of poverty around. I notice the adverts for some very low paid manual jobs – hairdressing, joinery, plumbing – all essential skills for a progressing society. We came in 2008 and we notice how many more roads and houses there are. We notice who does what kind of work and where.

Does Grand Cayman hope to work for a fairer system, a better distribution of wealth? As a small island you have so much opportunity to show how it can be done, to demonstrate to others real equality.

I fear that I may be asking too many awkward questions yet I am confident that someone locally is already asking these questions. My own country is the UK and we have some mighty questions to ask ourselves in these days of uncertainty, so I am not in a great position to comment, but what you have here in sun, sea and sand, beauty and friendliness is amazing and should not be lost in the struggle to do well for yourselves.

Don’t fall backwards into the past, Cayman: only spring forwards….

Lorraine Apps-Huggins