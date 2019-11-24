Opposition kicks off port referendum meetings

The Opposition is set to launch its port referendum campaign this week.

According to a notice issued over the weekend by the Office of the Opposition, the first meeting will be held at North Side Civic Centre, starting at 7:30 pm Thursday.

The Opposition has gone on record as opposing the $200 million cruise berthing and cargo project. Last week, Opposition MLAs Chris Saunders (Bodden Town West) and Bernie Bush (West Bay North) addressed the Cruise Port Referendum Cayman ‘Vote No’ campaign launch in George Town.

The referendum, which was triggered by a CPR petition, will be held on 19 Dec.

MEETINGS SCHEDULE

28 Nov. – 7:30 pm at North Side Civic Centre

2 Dec. – 7:30 pm at Savannah Primary School

3 Dec. – 7 pm at Sir John A Cumber Primary School

4 Dec. – 7:30 pm at Seafarers Hall

10 Dec. – 7 pm at South Sound Civic Centre

11 Dec. – 7 pm at Constitution Hall

12 Dec. – 7:30 pm at East End Civic Centre

17 Dec. – 7:30 pm at Bodden Town Civic Centre