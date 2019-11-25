Allan Holdsworth and Javier Bustos were first in line to tap into a new source of renewable energy on-island.

In their quest to live as green as possible, the Grand Harbour residents installed Tesla batteries in their five-bedroom home. Recently approved for residential applications, the rechargeable battery system stores energy generated during the day.

“There is more than enough stored energy in these two batteries to run our entire home until the sun comes up again in the morning,” says Allan.

The Tesla system is there mainly for backup in the event of a power outage. It works with their existing solar power system, which produces more than enough power during the day to run the entire household. Any excess is sent to the grid for a credit with Caribbean Utilities Company or used to top up the batteries when needed.

