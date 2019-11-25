Police have started an investigation into a collision involving a motorcyclist and a school bus in Bodden Town on Monday.

Police said, in a statement Monday, the roadway has been closed both ways between Northward Road and Condor Drive, Bodden Town until further notice.

There are no diversions available in this area, police said, however they assured officers are working swiftly to open the roadways as soon as possible.

Officers and other emergency services remain on the scene of the collision at this time.

Do check back for updates on this developing story.