Pedestrian killed in Bodden Town: Anton Bodden Drive, Condor Drive closed

Police have closed off Anton Bodden Drive and Condor Drive Monday morning as they conduct investigations into the death of a pedestrian.

The incident happened Sunday night.

A police statement Monday morning announced the road closures, saying it was due to a motor vehicle collision involving the pedestrian, who succumbed to injuries he sustained.

All motorists, police said, are being asked to use the main road.

Only residents within Anton Bodden and Condor Drive will be allowed to exit the area while the road is closed.

Do check back for updates on this developing story.