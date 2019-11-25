The third edition of the Cayman Islands Classic tips off at 11 a.m. today at the John Gray Gymnasium. The tournament features eight NCAA Division I programmes, the highest level of college basketball in the United States.
Past Cayman Islands Classic tournaments have featured teams that have advanced to the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championships and a handful of players that went on to play professionally, either in the NBA or in Europe.
Today’s schedule
11 a.m.
Colorado State vs. New Mexico State
1:30 p.m.
Loyola vs. South Florida
5 p.m.
George Mason vs. Old Dominion
7:30 p.m.
Washington State vs. Nebraska
Breaking down the teams
Colorado State
Location: Fort Collins, Colorado
Enrollment: 33,694
Coach: Niko Medved
Key players:
Nico Varvacho
- Led NCAA in rebounding last year
- First team All-Mountain West
- Mountain West Conference all-defensive team
George Mason
Location: Fairfax, Virginia
Enrollment: 37,316
Coach: Dave Paulsen
Key Players:
Justin Kier
- 2018 Atlantic 10 Conference Most Improved Player
Loyola
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Enrollment: 17,007
Coach: Porter Moser
Key Players:
Cameron Krutwig
- Missouri Valley Conference Preseason Player of the Year
Did you know?: Loyola advanced to the 2018 Final Four. It has won two-straight MVC league titles but graduation losses include back-to-back MVC Players of the Year Clayton Custer and Marques Townes.
Nebraska
Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
Enrollment: 25,830
Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Key Players:
Cam Mack (transfer)
- 3 junior college recruit
Dachon Burke (transfer)
- All-Northest Conference 2nd team (Robert Morris)
Did you know? Of 16 players on roster, only one appeared in a game last season for the Cornhuskers.
New Mexico State
Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico
Enrollment: 14,289
Coach: Chris Jans
Key Players:
Terrell Brown
- Western Athletic Conference 1st team all-league
- Western Athletic Conference all-newcomer team
AJ Harris
- Western Athletic Conference 2nd team all-league
- Western Athletic Conference all-defensive team
Trevelin Queen
- Western Athletic Conference tournament MVP
Did you know? The Aggies have played in the NCAA each of the last three seasons and eight times in the last 10 years.
Old Dominion
Location: Norfolk, Virginia
Enrollment: 24,176
Coach: Jeff Jones
Key Players:
Xavier Green
- Conference USA tournament MVP
A.J. Oliver (transfer)
* 4-star prospect coming out of high school
Did you know? The Monarchs advanced to the NCAA tournament last year.
South Florida
Location: Tampa, Florida
Enrollment: 43,838
Coach: Brian Gregory
Key Players:
David Collins
- College Basketball Invitational tournament MVP
Did you know? The Bulls won the College Basketball Invitational last year, considered the third-tier college basketball postseason tournament.
Washington State
Location: Pullman, Washington
Enrollment: 31,478
Coach: Kyle Smith
Key Players:
CJ Elleby
- Worked out with several NBA teams in offseason before deciding to return to school.
Did you know? The son of former NBA All-Star and Chicago Bulls superstar Dennis Rodman, Dennis Rodman Jr., plays for the Cougars.