The third edition of the Cayman Islands Classic tips off at 11 a.m. today at the John Gray Gymnasium. The tournament features eight NCAA Division I programmes, the highest level of college basketball in the United States.

Past Cayman Islands Classic tournaments have featured teams that have advanced to the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championships and a handful of players that went on to play professionally, either in the NBA or in Europe.

Today’s schedule

11 a.m.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico State

1:30 p.m.

Loyola vs. South Florida

5 p.m.

George Mason vs. Old Dominion

7:30 p.m.

Washington State vs. Nebraska

Breaking down the teams

Colorado State

Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Enrollment: 33,694

Coach: Niko Medved

Key players:

Nico Varvacho

Led NCAA in rebounding last year

First team All-Mountain West

Mountain West Conference all-defensive team

George Mason

Location: Fairfax, Virginia

Enrollment: 37,316

Coach: Dave Paulsen

Key Players:

Justin Kier

2018 Atlantic 10 Conference Most Improved Player

Loyola

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Enrollment: 17,007

Coach: Porter Moser

Key Players:

Cameron Krutwig

Missouri Valley Conference Preseason Player of the Year

Did you know?: Loyola advanced to the 2018 Final Four. It has won two-straight MVC league titles but graduation losses include back-to-back MVC Players of the Year Clayton Custer and Marques Townes.

Nebraska

Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Enrollment: 25,830

Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Key Players:

Cam Mack (transfer)

3 junior college recruit

Dachon Burke (transfer)

All-Northest Conference 2nd team (Robert Morris)

Did you know? Of 16 players on roster, only one appeared in a game last season for the Cornhuskers.

New Mexico State

Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Enrollment: 14,289

Coach: Chris Jans

Key Players:

Terrell Brown

Western Athletic Conference 1 st team all-league

team all-league Western Athletic Conference all-newcomer team

AJ Harris

Western Athletic Conference 2 nd team all-league

team all-league Western Athletic Conference all-defensive team

Trevelin Queen

Western Athletic Conference tournament MVP

Did you know? The Aggies have played in the NCAA each of the last three seasons and eight times in the last 10 years.

Old Dominion

Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Enrollment: 24,176

Coach: Jeff Jones

Key Players:

Xavier Green

Conference USA tournament MVP

A.J. Oliver (transfer)

* 4-star prospect coming out of high school

Did you know? The Monarchs advanced to the NCAA tournament last year.

South Florida

Location: Tampa, Florida

Enrollment: 43,838

Coach: Brian Gregory

Key Players:

David Collins

College Basketball Invitational tournament MVP

Did you know? The Bulls won the College Basketball Invitational last year, considered the third-tier college basketball postseason tournament.

Washington State

Location: Pullman, Washington

Enrollment: 31,478

Coach: Kyle Smith

Key Players:

CJ Elleby

Worked out with several NBA teams in offseason before deciding to return to school.

Did you know? The son of former NBA All-Star and Chicago Bulls superstar Dennis Rodman, Dennis Rodman Jr., plays for the Cougars.