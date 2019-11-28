Man jailed for chopping woman over iPad

An East End man who chopped a woman over an iPad was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison.

At the time of the incident, Roland Murphy Welcome was 26 years old and in a relationship with the woman.

Welcome had taken the woman’s iPad and refused to return it. A struggle ensued and the woman received cuts to her hand and neck from a machete.

Welcome was subsequently charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm and damage to property. He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges; however, on the morning of the trial, he changed his plea.

During his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Justice Roger Chapple noted that Welcome was high on drugs at the time of the incident.

“This is a ‘category two’ offence,” said Justice Chapple. “The injuries you caused, serious though it was, it was not at the high end of the scale. You committed this offence while on bail for an incident of violence.”

While returning his sentence, Justice Chapple noted that a social inquiry reported listed Welcome has having a high risk of reoffending.

He added that the victim did not want to press charges against Welcome, nor did she want him to go to prison. However, he said that the only appropriate sentence for the crime was one of a custodial term.

The judge started with a sentence of two years and then increased it to reflect the fact that the incident occurred while Welcome was high on drugs. Justice Chapple then reduced it back to two years due to the delay between the 2017 incident and the actual sentencing. A further 10% reduction was added for a guilty plea, even though that was offered late.