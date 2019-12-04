Campaign group welcomes referendum delay

Campaign group CPR Cayman has commended the Grand Court’s decision to delay the referendum on the port development and called on government to complete a new, comprehensive environmental impact assessment.

The group is also asking for social and cultural assessments and a full infrastructure plan to be completed.

CPR said it was relieved that the court had decided to hear a judicial review application from one of its members, Shirley Roulstone, which challenges the fairness of the current referendum plan.

The group released a statement Wednesday evening, saying, “A number of constitutional issues are up for consideration by the Court and we are pleased that this decision will allow those issues to be properly reviewed. This ruling from the court has guaranteed that voters will be delivered an opportunity to exercise their rights within a truly democratic process.”

The application for judicial review was brought by Roulstone, a member of the executive of CPR Cayman, rather than by the group itself.

“We are encouraged to see concerned citizens exercising their right to stand up for what they believe in, and as a group will continue to support those that seek to hold our leaders accountable,” said CPR Cayman member, Johann Moxam in a statement.

The statement added that aside from the outcome of the judicial review set to take place in January 2020, CPR Cayman will continue to advocate for more information from government including:

– A new comprehensive EIA to be completed and peer reviewed

– Social and cultural impact assessments

– A full short-term and long-term infrastructure plan that outlines: cargo management, traffic, sewage, trash management, George Town transformational plans

– An assessment related to the impact of pollution addressing concerns on sedimentation and water clarity

The statement added, “It is unfair to expect the public to support the project without the full information available. Therefore CPR cannot support the proposed project.”

The group said it is not anti-development or anti-growth but pro sustainable development and managed growth that addresses quality of life concerns for all.

CPR organizer Michelle Lockwood said in the statement, “Each Caymanian is a stakeholder, a guardian of the Cayman Islands and need to be respected and heard – and so we will continue to educate, empower and engage”.