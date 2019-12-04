Five Cayman Islands boxers left Wednesday morning to compete at the Caribbean Boxing Championships, in Trinidad and Tobago. The event is an annual regional boxing tournament that the Cayman Islands Boxing Association has taken profound interest in for developing their fighters. “This has always been the biggest competition/event in CIBA’s boxing calendar because it bridges the gap between the best in the region and higher-level international competition,” CIBA president Leyla Jackson said in an email.

This year will see the potential for fresh competition for the local fighters, as Haiti, Costa Rica and Venezuela join the competition for the first time to face the usual attendees like Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, St Lucia, St Marten, US Virgin Islands, Barbados, Bahamas, Grenada, Matinique and others. Cayman has found success at the tournament in the past since its relaunched in 2016.

Several Cayman boxers have won gold at the tournament, including Dariel Ebanks in 2016, Brandy Barnes (2017, 2018), Alexander Smith (2017) and Chambria Dalhouse (2017). Seasoned boxer Brandy Barnes will appear at the tournament for the third consecutive year to defend her Caribbean gold title in the 51kg elite division. Teammates Jaden Eccleston, Theodore Kelly Jr., Jon-Mikol Rankin and Brianna Kerr will all be making their first appearance at the event.

“We are all very excited to attend and demonstrate that, in 2019, team Cayman has grown significantly and been training harder than ever,” Jackson said.

Head coach Floyd Trumpet will lead the team and will be assisted by Theodore Kelly Jr. CIBA president Leyla Jackson has been invited to co-run the competition in collaboration with Ria Ramnarine, of Trinidad and Tobago.