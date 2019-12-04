“It’s better than a loss”

Three times East End UFC took the lead. Three times Alliance just would not relent. Trailing 3-2 in added time, Alliance’s Carlos Fernandez equalised with a cracking header to earn a point for his team as Alliance and East End drew 3-3 Tuesday night at Haig Bodden Field, in Bodden Town. “It was a tough game starting off. They scored on us and we kind of lost our heads and our morale but then we scored back and that kind of boosted us,” Alliance’s Javier Medina said. “Really just at the finish we got through with another one to tie it up. Luckily it worked out in everyone’s favour because it’s better than a loss.” The match wrapped up round five of the Cayman Islands Football Association Premier League.

East End’s Rico Bodden opened the scoring with a goal in the 28th minute, giving his squad a 1-0 lead that it kept until halftime. In the second half, Alliance’s Tevin Thompson answered back with a goal in the 65th minute, but it didn’t take long for East End’s Kyman Bowens to put his squad ahead 2-1. Alliance’s Alexander Ocampo brought it to 2-2 with a goal in the 81st minute before East End team captain Brandon Browning found the back of the net in the 83rd to give his team a 3-2 lead. It seemed as if the East Enders were going to leave as winners before Fernandez’s header in added time provided the draw.

The East End and Alliance affair was one of three matches on the night. At Ed Bush field, Scholars ISC remained undefeated after a 1-0 victory over George Town SC. After a lacklustre first half, Scholars’ Rolly Bodden scored the winner in the second half. At the Annex, Academy beat Roma, 2-0. The game went scoreless until the 89th minute, when Academy’s Orelume Adebayo and Jabari Campbell scored back-to-back goals.

Round 5 results

Academy SC (2) vs Roma USC (0)

Bodden Town FC (3) vs Sunset FC (0)

Elite SC (2) vs North Side (1)

Scholars ISC (1) vs George Town SC (0)

Alliance SC (3) vs East End UFC (3)

Future SC (0) vs Latinos FC (5)