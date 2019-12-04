Musicians prepare to ‘Step Into Christmas’

With the Christmas Season in full swing, students from Musicians Ltd. School of Music and Performing Arts are getting excited about displaying their many musical talents.

They will be on stage at the annual Christmas show this Saturday at 4pm at the Harquail Theatre, and the public is encouraged to come along and support their efforts.

‘Step Into Christmas’ will feature both performing arts and instrumental students who have been working tirelessly at the studio since the start of September to deliver a Christmas ‘cracker’ of a show. It is certain to put the audience in a fun and festive mood.

The afternoon will showcase over 100 students ages 6-18 from a wide variety of groups including Broadway Stars, Musical Theatre, Junior Vocal Academy, Strings and Wind Ensembles, DanceJam, Beyond the Stage Dancers, Senior Vocal Troupe and the Cayman Wind Symphony.

As well as the traditional Christmas items, the audience will be wowed with scenes from some popular Broadway musicals including ‘Sister Act’ and ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’.

There will also be some audience participation required, so be sure to bring your dancing shoes and be ready to sing along to some of the most beloved Christmas classics in town.

There will be performances by students from the Cayman Arts Trust. This organisation provides free instrumental and performing arts instruction to local students who otherwise could not afford to attend such programmes.

Established in 2017, the Trust has enriched the lives of over 150 students in music and performing arts. This past summer, the Cayman Arts Trust expanded its programme to include five free music and performing arts camps to students ages 6-14 throughout the year. These camps are offered to all Government school-aged students, and so far, every camp offered has been oversubscribed.

Since September, the Cayman Arts Trust has awarded an additional 20 students with a full music/performing arts scholarship. Musicians Ltd.’s founder and director, Janine Stabler, is delighted to see new, young and talented Caymanians being given the opportunities to excel in the area of performing arts.

“It has been my vision to make music and the performing arts in Cayman accessible to all, as it should not be seen as an elitist activity,” Stabler said. “The Cayman Arts Trust gives students the ability to further their passion without having to worry about the financial burden that may come for parents when attending music and performing arts lessons.”

The Cayman Arts Trust has been fundamental in providing equitable access to music and the performing arts for all students in the Cayman Islands. This would not be possible without the support of the Cayman community and donations given by generous sponsors.

‘Step Into Christmas’ is this Saturday only at the Harquail Theatre. Doors open at 3:30pm and the show will run from 4-6pm. Tickets are for sale at the door. Adults are $25 and children are $15. A raffle ticket is included with entry, plus $5 of every ticket sold will go to the Cayman Arts Trust music programme. Full bar and snacks will be available. For more details contact [email protected] or call 525-6787.