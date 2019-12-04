The Lions Centre will see the legendary Jamaican Fab 5 band on stage on Friday night for the A Night with Legends concert, presented by the Cayman Music and Entertainment Association (CMEA).

The concert has been designed to honour vintage local bands The Kiemanaires and The Tornadoes, with music guaranteed to bring waves of nostalgia to all who attend.

Fab 5, formed in 1970, is Jamaica’s pre eminent popular band, whether measured by record sales at home, hits on the charts, frequency of engagements or major awards won over the years.

Their first recording, ‘Come Back And Stay’, was number one in Jamaica, and in their first year on the road (and for the following two years) they won the Swing Award for best band of 1971-72, 1972-73 and 1973-74.

They backed Johnny Nash on all the reggae cuts comprising most of his platinum album ‘I Can See Clearly Now’. Two singles from that album, ‘Guava Jelly’ and ‘Stir It Up’, established Bob Marley as a major songwriter on the international scene.

Fab 5 have enjoyed an endless succession of hits in Jamaica, the Caribbean, Central America and certain markets of North America.

They have taken their authoritative brand of Jamaican music all over the world and have shared bandstands with many of the great and famous names of modern popular music, including Ray Charles, Dizzy Gillespie, the Grateful Dead, Rick James, Linda Ronstadt, the Neville Brothers, Roberta Flack, Fats Domino, Peter, Paul & Mary, Joe Jackson, The Chi Lites, Skeeter Davis, the Drifters, Miriam Makeba, Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Chuck Jackson, The Mighty Sparrow, Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Harold Melvin & The Bluenotes, Jerry Butler, the Manhattans, Ray Goodman & Brown, and the Delphonics.

The band comprises three 1970 foundation members manager Frankie Campbell (bass), Harold (Jr) Bailey (guitar, flute and saxophone part-time and overseas sound engineer), and musical director Grub Cooper (drums and lead vocals). Joining them are Sidney Thorpe (keyboards), Donovan Lee Palmer (keyboards), Andre Palmer (trumpet), Andrew Cassanova (vocals) (2012), and Cleveland Manderson (guitar and vocals).

A Night with Legends tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the gate. Gates open at 8pm. Buy tickets at Funky Tang’s, Reflections or at www.eventp