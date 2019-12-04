New Cartier boutique opens at Bayshore Mall

Kirk Freeport opened a new Cartier store at Bayshore Mall on Saturday, 30 Nov.

The Maison Cartier opened its first boutique in Grand Cayman on Cardinall Avenue in 1996 in partnership with Kirk Freeport. Cartier jewellery, watches and accessories will be on display in the new 160-square-metre store.

The interior design of the boutique incorporates Caribbean-inspired elements. The retail space features dedicated men’s and women’s watch and jewellery salons, a diamond salon, a lifestyle space and a private VIP salon.

Blackbeard opens flagship store in Camana Bay

Blackbeard’s opened a new retail store next to Foster’s supermarket in Camana Bay. The 4,000-square- foot store offers customers more convenience and choice with a wider assortment of beer, wines, and spirits in a new environment, the company said in a press release.

“We’re incredibly proud and excited to finally open our flagship store which has taken a few years to plan, design and build,”. said Matthew Bishop, chief executive officer of Cayman Distributors. “I hope that the space will offer a fun and truly unique shopping experience for our loyal customers.”

In addition to the same selection as in the company’s seven other stores, the new shop will offer some new and exclusive products. The location also offers a walk-in cooler and a wine-tasting station.

New portfolio manager at NCB

NCB Capital Markets has appointed Alessandro Sax as a portfolio manager in the Cayman Islands.

Sax has more than 12 years’ experience in wealth management, gained in Canada and the Cayman Islands, working

for top-tier international and Canadian asset managers.

Sax, a CFA charter holder, joins NCB from RBC Dominion Securities where he specialised in discretionary portfolio management and wealth creation for private clients, cash management for large companies, and advising institutional clients on tactical asset allocation.