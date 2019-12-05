Maples makes leadership changes

The Maples Group has announced that following its biennial management elections Jonathan Green has been appointed as the new global managing partner.

He will assume the role for two years and succeed Alasdair Robertson, who has served as global managing partner since 2015. Robertson will return to full-time practice as a finance partner, with a focus on supporting the transition to the new leadership, both at group and practice level, Maples said in a press release.

“It has been a privilege to be the firm’s Global Managing Partner and I have thoroughly enjoyed the role,” said Robertson. “I am proud to say that the group has experienced exceptional growth and development during that time which is testament to the hard work, commitment and valuable input by all of my colleagues globally.”

Alasdair will also handover his responsibilities as Chairman of the Group’s fiduciary, fund, entity formation and management, and regulatory services businesses to Kieran Walsh, while Scott Somerville continues in the role as chief executive officer.

Green joined the firm in 2003. He has held various leadership roles, including most recently as head of the Cayman Islands’ Funds & Investment Management team.

“Alasdair has done an outstanding job as our Global Managing Partner and I am both honoured and excited to take over the position,” he said. “The Maples Group is a fantastic organisation with ambitious plans for the future and I look forward to continuing to work with our leadership teams and our exceptional employees to achieve our goals and provide our clients with the highest quality global service that enables them to accelerate and grow.”

Other leadership appointments made in Cayman this year include Matthew Gardner, Cayman Islands managing partner; Tina Meigh, head of the Cayman Islands’ Finance team; Michael Richardson, head of the Cayman Islands’ Funds & Investment Management team and Chris Capewell, head of the Cayman Islands’ Regulatory team.