Trinidad’s Caribbean Airlines formally launched a route between Grand Cayman and Kingston, Jamaica, on Tuesday, 17 Dec.

The airlines offers the connection twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, using a Boeing 737-800 with a seating capacity of 150.

“Far too often we have heard how difficult, inconvenient and expensive it is to travel within the region,” Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera, said in a press release. “This new flight will ease this burden by adding Grand Cayman to our network and our flight is timed to facilitate easy connections to other Caribbean Airlines destinations.”

Zachary Harding, a director and board member, who represents the shareholding of the Jamaican government in Caribbean Airlines, said the connection was another milestone in the airline’s vision of Caribbean connectivity.

Speaking after the official ribbon cutting at Owen Roberts International Airport in Grand Cayman, Harding said the new route comes in response to customer preference. “We always try to assess what the needs are, and we saw that there was a strong demand for this flight on a Tuesday and a Saturday from Kingston to Cayman direct,” Harding said. “So, we listen to our customers. This flight was one people have been asking for, for a long time.”

Although the service is set for an initial period that expires on 28 March, Harding said Caribbean Airlines has every intention to provide the connection all year round, if the demand is sufficient.

Grand Cayman is Caribbean Airlines’ 22nd destination. The Cayman to Jamaica route is part of an expansion of the airline’s Kingston hub, which also added a connection to Havana, Cuba.

Other new services announced this year by Caribbean Airlines include flights between Port of Spain, Trinidad, and Curacao, and a seasonal service from Montego Bay to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In 2020, the airline aims to add a twice-weekly service between Jamaica and Barbados.

Caribbean Airlines was founded in 2006 and has a fleet of 17 aircraft, which include Boeing 737-800 and ATR 72-600 models. The flag carrier of Trinidad & Tobago currently operates more than 600 weekly flights in the Americas and Caribbean.

Caribbean Airlines to Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Canada, Cayman, Cuba, Curacao, Venezuela, Grenada, Guyana, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent, Suriname, the US and Trinidad and Tobago.

Albert Anderson, CEO of the Cayman Islands Airports Authority, said the new Caribbean Airlines service “will add 300 seats to Grand Cayman, to augment arrivals, which continue to grow exponentially”. He said Owen Roberts International Airport “handles over 2,500 aircraft movements annually and we are happy to include Caribbean Airlines in this expansion”.