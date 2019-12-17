The air around the island is thick with yuletide cheer, with Christmas now mere days away.

Many not-for-profit organisations, including the Lions Club of Grand Cayman, are out and about spreading the Christmas spirit.

Over the weekend, the club got into the spirit of giving as it held its annual All-Island Kids Christmas Party for those in the community who are less fortunate.

Lions Club president Cordella Chollette said the party is an event that the club has been hosting for more than 30 years.

About 350 children from all around the island converged at the Lions Centre on Sunday, where they were treated to food, fun and a special present from Santa Claus.

This year, the event also featured the club’s mascot, Roary the lion.

“Some of these kids do not get a gift at Christmas, so we like to bring a little cheer for the kids,” Chollette said.

She added that the community is very involved in helping the club host the annual event by contributing toys and making donations.

The event featured games like Jenga, bouncy castles and treats. including cotton candy and cakes.

“We do it every year because we love bringing a smile to someone, especially at Christmastime. This is not the end of it [for us]. We still have our Christmas morning deliveries where we deliver a gift and groceries to mostly the elderly … throughout the island,” Chollette said.

Chair of the club’s Christmas committee, Heidi Anderson, agreed. “This is my favourite project because we give and bring joy to the less fortunate. Seeing the smiles of our elders on Christmas Day reminds me what this season is about – working, enjoying and serving our community unconditionally; it’s priceless,” she said.

The club is in the process of packing 400 bags of groceries and wrapping 400 gifts for Christmas deliveries.

Anderson said volunteers are welcomed as club members will be packing groceries and wrapping presents every evening until 24 Dec. at the Lions Centre from 5.30pm to 9pm.