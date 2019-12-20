In November, women in Conyers’ global network of offices celebrated 100 years of women in law, while learning about business development, with an International Bar Association webinar.

The webinar, titled ‘Women making it rain’, featured a panel of female lawyers, ‘rainmakers’, from around the world sharing their road to success and the techniques that they found most effective for cultivating their practices, stated a press release.

Moderated by Deborah Farone, a strategic marketing consultant and author of ‘Best Practices in Law Firm Business Development and Marketing’, the panel featured Christina Blacklaws, solicitor and consultant, immediate past president of the Law Society of England and Wales; Lynell Tuffery Huria, principal, AJ Park, New Zealand; Deanna Kirkpatrick, partner, Davis Polk, US; Annalisa Reale, partner, Chiomenti, Italy; and Natalie Yeung, partner, Slaughter and May in Hong Kong.

Lawyers in the Bermuda, Hong Kong and London offices organised watch sessions. The Cayman Islands office hosted students from the Truman Bodden Law School to view the webinar, followed by a roundtable discussion led by Solicitor General Reshma Sharma.

During the roundtable, Sharma shared her professional journey with the students, along with tips for success which included the importance of preparation, demonstrating curiosity and finding one’s niche.

“At Conyers, we are proud to support the next generation of lawyers; this event was a celebration of the great women who over the past 100 years have pioneered and led the way in terms of women leadership roles in law and indeed in many other disciplines,” said Roisin Liddy-Murphy, attorney in Conyers litigation department and lecturer at the law school.